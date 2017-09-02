Bosch to launch global electrified solutions portfolio in India

Bosch India will draw on its global lineage and offer local customers a complete range of electromobility offerings. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

German auto parts maker Bosch Group is introducing its global portfolio of electrified solutions in the Indian market through its domestic arm, Bosch Ltd, top executives at the firm said on Friday.

Bosch identified electrification as a future growth area in the country and said the small-vehicle segment, especially, will drive the transition to mass electrification. Still, the Indian government’s intention of an all-electric car fleet by 2030 may not be achievable, according to Peter Tyroller, member of the board at Bosch Group responsible for Asia Pacific.

Shared mobility and two-wheelers also show particular potential for electromobility, the firm said. According to a study, around 1.2 million electric two-wheelers are set to hit the local market by 2020, it added.

“Today, the Indian supplier base is fragmented for electromobility solutions. With the current powertrain offerings from Bosch India, the company is aiming to bridge this gap and have the first mover advantage,” Tyroller said.

Bosch India will draw on its global lineage and offer local customers a complete range of electromobility offerings. Bosch Ltd, the flagship company, will develop the solutions locally along with relevant business entities in India.

The company said it is in advanced stages of development and plans to move into series production after 2018. It has developed an integrated electrification system including motor, control unit, battery, charger, display and app that can power light two-, three-, and four-wheel electric vehicles.

India is a huge market and offers great business opportunities for the firm in different areas, Bosch said. The intent is strong to modernize the country fast and to cut down on carbon emissions. But the government’s all-electric by 2030 intention won’t be possible, Tyroller said, adding that building up the infrastructure will take time as existing grids in India cannot handle it.

“The technology is available, yes, but the investment needs to be done. When you push then there’s probably a slight chance. But I cannot imagine that the government can afford this push model. It needs to be a pull model and this only comes step-by-step and I believe that this will come first from fleet operators and then go to individuals. This is my personal thinking about that,” Tyroller said.

However, that is not just true for India, he said. Germany and China are also struggling to realise their electric mobility aims. “Politicians need to get realistic (with) what is doable and what is not doable. I think to do that we need to have cross-communication with politicians with what is realistic and what the industry can achieve to get a really common picture.”