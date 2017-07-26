Nagarjuna Oil Corp: NCLT appoints administrator for bankruptcy proceedings

A screen grab of NOCL website More From Livemint »

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd (NORL) on Wednesday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has appointed an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) for Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Ltd. ( NOCL).

The NCLT passed the order on Tuesday based on an application filed by the creditors, it said.

“We have to inform you that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) has been appointed by National Company Law Tribunal, on July 25, 2017 for Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Ltd based on an application filed by one of its creditors,” NORL said in a filing with bourses.

NORL holds 46.78% of the equity share capital in NOCL, which is involved in setting-up a refinery at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The company shall be entitled to take any proposal before the IRP during the period of six months or such extension that may be permitted in the event an investor is identified to take the project forward, the filing further said.