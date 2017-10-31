Divi’s Laboratories Q2 profit falls 8% to Rs207 crore

Shares of Divi’s Laboratories ended 1.02% up at Rs881.25 on Tuesday on the BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Tuesday reported 7.62% decline in its net profit to Rs206.78 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs223.85 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations declined to Rs890.20 crore as against Rs1,005.43 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Divi’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.02% up at Rs881.25 on the BSE.