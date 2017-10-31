 Divi’s Laboratories Q2 profit falls 8% to Rs207 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 08 31 PM IST

Divi’s Laboratories Q2 profit falls 8% to Rs207 crore

Divi’s Laboratories reports 7.62% decline in its profit to Rs206.78 crore for the 2nd quarter ended 30 September 2017 as against Rs223.85 crore in the same period of previous fiscal
PTI
Shares of Divi’s Laboratories ended 1.02% up at Rs881.25 on Tuesday on the BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Shares of Divi’s Laboratories ended 1.02% up at Rs881.25 on Tuesday on the BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Tuesday reported 7.62% decline in its net profit to Rs206.78 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs223.85 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations declined to Rs890.20 crore as against Rs1,005.43 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Divi’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.02% up at Rs881.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 08 31 PM IST
