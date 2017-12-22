 AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June 2018 - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June 2018

The justice department sued in November to stop the $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger deal, and a trial is to begin on 19 March
Last Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 08 PM IST
Reuters
Under a previous agreement, either AT&T or Time Warner could terminate the merger deal if it was not completed as of 22 April. Photo: Reuters
Under a previous agreement, either AT&T or Time Warner could terminate the merger deal if it was not completed as of 22 April. Photo: Reuters

Washington:AT&T Inc. and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc., which are seeking to merge despite US justice department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to 21 June, AT&T said in a filing on Friday.

The justice department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on 19 March.

Judge Richard Leon said during a hearing at the US district court for the District of Columbia in early December that he would likely not have a decision by the deadline in the companies’ merger agreement, but would rule in late April or May.

Under a previous agreement, either company could terminate the deal if it was not completed as of 22 April.

First Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 08 PM IST
Topics: AT&T Time Warner merger deadline AT&T Time Warner merger US Justice department

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »