AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June 2018
The justice department sued in November to stop the $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger deal, and a trial is to begin on 19 March
Last Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 08 PM IST
Washington:AT&T Inc. and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc., which are seeking to merge despite US justice department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to 21 June, AT&T said in a filing on Friday.
The justice department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on 19 March.
Judge Richard Leon said during a hearing at the US district court for the District of Columbia in early December that he would likely not have a decision by the deadline in the companies’ merger agreement, but would rule in late April or May.
Under a previous agreement, either company could terminate the deal if it was not completed as of 22 April.
First Published: Fri, Dec 22 2017. 09 08 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sugar: can ending stock limits alone support prices?
RInfra trades its golden goose for cash with Adani Transmission to slash debt
IMF report: Govt should withdraw its grip on banking
The 2G scam: An earlier verdict and its harmful consequences
Rural India contributes more than half of net value added in manufacturing