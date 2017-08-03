Israel’s Rafael Defence, Kalyani Group to manufacture missiles for Indian armed forces

A file photo. Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, as the joint venture will be called, has been set up with an investment of Rs60-70 crore. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Israel’s Rafael Defence Systems Ltd has formed a joint venture facility with Kalyani Group to produce anti-tank guided missiles called Spike for the Indian armed forces that are also likely to be exported to South East Asian countries.

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd, as the joint venture will be called, has been set up with an investment of Rs60-70 crore, with Kalyani Group holding 51% stake and the Israeli partner keeping the rest.

Spike missiles are supplied by Israel to 20 countries, including Nato members.

“This is the first private sector facility which will become a missile house,” said Kalyani Group chairman Baba Kalyani. “We will start producing these missiles in weeks for Indian armed forces and we will be seeking government permissions to export it to South East Asian countries like Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia. These are the potential markets for us.”

The joint venture is part of the request Indian armed forces made in 2010 for these missiles. The order from Indian armed forces is worth about $1 billion, spread over a couple of years, and the final approvals are likely to come in a few weeks, Kalyani said.

“Make in India is not about making announcements but making this that India does not make. This is the first such advanced missile system under Make in India,” Kalyani said.

The facility will be 90% localised and parts will be procured locally in Hyderabad. It will create about 300 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs, Kalyani said.

Kalyani said this will get technology from Israel and it will not be a “screw driver manufacturing facility operation” like in the past. Kalyani was referring to the fact that foreign technology transfer to India has been difficult.

Rafael president and chief executive officer Yoav Har-Even said the factory will also give the firm credits towards its offset obligations in India. He said the move showed the commitment of Israel to help India’s defence forces’ modernisation with “willingness to transfer technology”. International defence manufacturers have to source products from India for the deals that win under the offset clause.

“The establishment of this facility is a sign of our commitment to walk the talk in terms of partnering with Indian industry towards indigenous manufacture,” Har-Even said.

The 24,000 sq.ft facility was made in 10 months and was inaugurated by industries ministers Kalvakuntla Taraka Rao on Thursday.

This is the second joint venture factory with an Israeli company by Kalyani Group, which recently announced setting up of a artillery guns facility in Pune.

The Hyderabad facility also plans to make gliders bombs as the next product for Indian Armed Forces.