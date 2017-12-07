Jet Airways Q2 profit slumps 91% on higher fuel expenses
Jet Airways’s net profit for the quarter ended 30 September came in at Rs49.63 crore, compared with a profit of Rs549 crore in the year-ago quarter
Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, reported a 91% slump in Q2 profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.
Net profit for the quarter ended 30 September came in at Rs49.63 crore, compared with a profit of Rs549 crore in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2% to Rs5,709 crore with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17%.
On Thursday, shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd rose 2.04% to Rs696.75 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex surged 1.08% to end the day 32,949.21 points.Reuters
First Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 07 30 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Steel market conditions bullish but investors not buying it
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance
RBI survey shows consumer confidence, perceptions of employment prospects at multi-year lows
The risks and thrill of investing in bitcoins in India
RBI monetary policy: Mind the output gap