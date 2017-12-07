Jet Airways Q2 profit slumps 91% on higher fuel expenses

On Thursday, shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd rose 2.04% to Rs696.75 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex surged 1.08% to end the day 32,949.21 points. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, reported a 91% slump in Q2 profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended 30 September came in at Rs49.63 crore, compared with a profit of Rs549 crore in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2% to Rs5,709 crore with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17%.

On Thursday, shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd rose 2.04% to Rs696.75 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex surged 1.08% to end the day 32,949.21 points.Reuters