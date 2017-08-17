Roposo to target sellers of food, travel and beauty services for expansion

As part of the overhaul, Roposo is launching theme-based channels (sections on its app) that will collate content of a particular kind at one place.

New Delhi: Tiger Global-backed Roposo, a social commerce platform for fashion products, said on Wednesday it will target sellers and marketers of a host of products in categories such as food, travel, home décor and beauty services, as part of a pivot that will see the platform diversify from fashion-only content.

As part of the overhaul, Roposo is launching theme-based channels (sections on its app) that will collate content of a particular kind at one place, co-founder and chief executive Mayank Bhangadia said.

About 20 such channels—created around local events, technology reviews, travel experiences and so on--will go live as part of the new app that rolls out Thursday.

“Roposo was made for users to discover fashion, but lately we have seen our users posting a lot of other things beyond lifestyle and fashion. We are finding a new audience on the platform, so we have made Roposo an open network.” Bhangadia said in an interview.

“We are a technology company, and with the expression tools we are building, there is no reason to restrict ourselves to fashion,” he added.

The app-based social network is also phasing out affiliate selling, the revenue model wherein it would charge a fee on every product sold on Roposo, and is replacing it with subscription plans, Bhangadia said. Under these plans, content creators (direct merchants in this case) pay a re-occurring fee to allow other users to chat with them and purchase their products and services natively or get re-directed to their own websites.

“Even if somebody wants to use Roposo as a marketplace and advertise their product, they would also have to use it in the same fashion. They would have to create a post of products or service that they want to push, and buy a subscription plan to make these posts discoverable and buyable,” Bhangadia said.

He said Roposo launched subscription plans at the start of the years and has already roped in 12,000 paying users. On an average, these plans are priced at $200 per user per annum, he said. The other revenue streams is advertising—though paid content, collaborations and branded add properties like stickers—different models around which are being tested.

Roposo app has been downloaded over 4 million times and currently garners about 1.5 million active users monthly, Bhangadia said, adding that the company is on the path to achieve average monthly sales of $100,000 in a few months.

Incorporated in December 2013 and launched as an app in July 2014, Roposo started as a discovery platform for women’s fashion and a year later launched men’s fashion.

The start-up was seeded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and went on to raise $15 million from Tiger Global Management over two tranches in 2015.