Ashok Leyland targets 35% market share in commercial vehicles segment
The country’s second-largest commercial vehicles manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, is aiming at a 35% market share during the current fiscal
Kolkata: The country’s second-largest commercial vehicles (CV) manufacturer Ashok Leyland is aiming at a 35% market share during the current fiscal, an official of the company said.
“In the last fiscal, our market share was around 33%. This we want to take it to 35% this fiscal”, Anuj Katharia, president, global trucks, said. He said that in the first quarter of the current financial year, there had been a slump in sales due to slowdown in demand.
“The current quarter will be better. Demand will actually pick up in the second half”, he told reporters. In the last quarter, the company sold 28,495 units, down by 9%, he said. The company is focusing on the northern and eastern markets to gain market share.
Ashok Leyland is also exporting to the countries in the Gulf, Saarc, Asean and Africa.