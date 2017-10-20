Shivnath Thukral to join Facebook as public policy head for India

In the last 12 months, Facebook has been expanding its policy team in India. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Former journalist Shivnath Thukral is set to join social networking platform Facebook Inc. as director, public policy (India and South Asia), next month.

“In this role, he will focus on policy issues impacting growth of the digital economy, digital commerce and digital society,” said a Facebook spokesperson in an emailed response to queries on Thukral’s appointment. Thukral will report to Ankhi Das, Facebook’s policy lead for India and south & central Asia.

Thukral confirmed the move.

In the last 12 months, Facebook has been expanding its policy team in India led by Das. It has also been more proactive, funding policy research at think-tanks, industry associations and consulting companies, in areas like privacy, according to a report by media startup The Ken.

Prior to joining Facebook, Thukral led the operations for foreign policy think tank, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in India, whose goal is to safeguard American interests globally.

In October 2009, he was appointed group president-corporate branding & strategic initiatives, for Essar Group.

However, before joining Essar, Thukral spent 14 years in journalism at New Delhi Television Ltd, which operates a clutch of news channels like NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. At NDTV, Thukral’s last role was group business editor & advisor strategy.

Earlier this month, Facebook’s managing director, India and South Asia, Umang Bedi resigned from the network.