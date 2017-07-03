Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 53 PM IST

TVS Motor June sales jump 11% to 2.73 lakh units

TVS Motor reports an 11% increase in total sales at 2,73,791 units in June as compared to 2,47,364 units in June last year

PTI
TVS Motor’s two-wheeler sales during June increased 11.8% to 2,68,638 units. Photo: Bloomberg
TVS Motor’s two-wheeler sales during June increased 11.8% to 2,68,638 units. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 11% increase in total sales to stand at 2,73,791 units in June. The Chennai-based company had sold 2,47,364 units in June 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 11.8% to 2,68,638 units. Exports during the month were at 44,389 units as against 39,163 units in June 2016, a rise of 13.3%.

More From Livemint »

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 53 PM IST
    Topics: TVS Motor TVS Motor sales TVS two-wheelers auto sales automobile

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share