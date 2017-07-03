TVS Motor June sales jump 11% to 2.73 lakh units

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 11% increase in total sales to stand at 2,73,791 units in June. The Chennai-based company had sold 2,47,364 units in June 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 11.8% to 2,68,638 units. Exports during the month were at 44,389 units as against 39,163 units in June 2016, a rise of 13.3%.