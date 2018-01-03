Deals Buzz: Future Group in talks to buy Snapdeal’s logistics arm

Future Group may buy Snapdeal’s logistics arm Vulcan Express for about Rs50 crore in an all-cash deal. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Arrow Electronics to buy Gujarat-based eInfochips

New York Stock Exchange-listed Arrow Electronics Inc. has agreed to acquire Ahmedabad-based product engineering company eInfochips Ltd, the two companies said on Tuesday, without disclosing the size of the transaction, reported Mint. Read more

Future Group in talks to buy Snapdeal’s logistics arm

Future Group, India’s largest retailer, is said to be in talks to buy online retail platform Snapdeal’s logistics arm Vulcan Express for about Rs50 crore in an all-cash deal, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Hero Future emerges front-runner in race for Orange Renewable

In what will rank among the top deals in India’s clean energy space, Munjal family-promoted Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd has emerged as the front-runner to acquire Orange Renewable from Singapore-based AT Capital Group, reports Mint. Read more

ChrysCapital Advisors in talks for stake in Bengaluru NBFC Varthana

ChrysCapital Advisors LLP, the largest home-grown private equity (PE) fund, is in advanced talks to buy a significant minority stake in Thirumeni Finance Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates under the name Varthana, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

UK govt’s CDC Group announces clean energy platform Ayana Renewable Power

CDC Group Plc., the UK government’s development finance institution, on Tuesday announced the launch of Ayana Renewable Power, a renewable energy platform for India and neighbouring countries, reports Mint. Read more

M&A deals rose 53.3% to $77.6 billion in 2017: report

2017 was a blockbuster year for merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India with deal values increasing by 53.3% to $77.6 billion, compared with $50.6 billion in 2016. Deal volumes rose by 2.5% to 614 deals in 2017 compared with 599 deals the previous year, reports Mint. Read more

PNB sells entire stake in Principal Financial Group JV

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sold its entire stake in the joint venture with Principal Financial Group to give the latter full ownership of Principal PNB Asset Management Co. and Principal Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd in India, reports Mint. Read more

UK’s $2 billion food delivery startup Deliveroo eyes India launch

The exuberance in the online food delivery sector is starting to resemble the go-go days of 2015. The latest to join the so-called food tech bandwagon is Deliveroo, the UK startup valued at $2 billion and which is preparing to launch locally next year, reports The Times of India, citing sources close to the matter. Read more

Equity issuances highest in 10 years; Indian firms raises Rs1.8 trillion

Equity and equity-linked issuance (ECM) by Indian firms raised a total of $28.5 billion (Rs1.8 trillion) in 2017, the highest amount in 10 years, reports Business Standard. Read more