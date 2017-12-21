Lenders put Jaypee Group firm PPGCL up for sale

Prayagraj Power Generation Co. Ltd (PPGCL), a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, is yet another entity from the Jaypee Group that has been added to the list of companies in various stages of debt resolution.

Lenders have put up for sale Prayagraj Power Generation Co. Ltd (PPGCL), a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, adding yet another entity from the Jaypee Group to the list of companies in various stages of debt resolution.

Lenders led by State Bank of India on Wednesday invited expressions of interest for a majority stake in the 1,980 megawatt (MW) thermal power plant, said a newspaper advertisement. The lenders now together hold 89.47% stake in Prayagraj, which had liabilities of Rs13,644.11 crore, according to Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ annual report for fiscal year 2016-17. Lenders have hired SBI Capital Markets as the transaction adviser.

The company has been undergoing restructuring under the Reserve Bank of India’s scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A) since June 2016. The plant, which Jaiprakash Power Ventures bought from Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd, ran into trouble due to a lack of coal and paucity of working capital funds. The plan’s project cost was also revised upwards to Rs15,537 crore which was met through Rs4,543.50 crore equity and Rs10,993.50 crore debt, according to the annual report.

In August, lenders to Jaiprakash Power Ventures were looking to sell 30% stake in the company under the strategic debt restructuring mechanism.

A group of 10 lenders led by ICICI Bank holds 51.8% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, which had a debt of Rs14,916 crore, according to the company’s annual report. ICICI Bank alone holds 13.72% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures, which run by the Noida-based Gaur family, which is also into real estate and other businesses. The Gaurs own 29.7% of Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

The board of Jaypee Infratech Ltd has already been replaced by a National Company Law Tribunal-appointed insolvency resolution professional. The Jaypee Group is under pressure from homebuyers because of significant delays in delivery. It was among the 12 companies against whom RBI, through a 13 June directive, had asked banks to file insolvency petitions.

The group holding company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, with a standalone debt of Rs 25,587 crore, is part of a second list of bad loan cases identified by the RBI for resolution before 13 December, failing which bankruptcy proceedings have to be initiated. Lenders to Jaiprakash Associates have been in talks with promoters to sell assets and repay debt. The plan involves deep restructuring of the account.