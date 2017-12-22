Indus OS raises $4 million from existing investors

Till date, Indus OS has raised $13 million from multiple investors. Photo:

Bengaluru: Mobile operating system (OS) developer Indus OS has raised $4 million in a new round of funding from existing investors Omidyar Network, Ventureast, and JSW Ventures. Indus OS is a customised Android operating system with vernacular language support.

“Indus OS continues to innovate for the smartphone user through its differentiated suite of regional language and system/ native application products that help accelerate Internet adoption by the Indian masses. We are confident that the team will cement strategic partnerships with international smartphone brands and build on the momentum gathered over the past few year,” said Badri Pillapakkam, investment partner at Omidyar Network, in a statement.

Till date the company has raised $13 million from multiple investors. It raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a Series A round from Omidyar Network, VenturEast and JSW Ventures in March. It also received angel funding from investors like Hari Padmanabhan, Mayank Singhal, Kunal Bahl, and Rohit Bansal among others in the past.

The OS currently supports English and 23 other regional languages along with its own curated app store which aggregates over 400,000 mobile apps. The company has partnerships with domestic smartphone brands including Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon, and Swipe for preloading Indus OS onto their phones.

The start-up will use the funding to build new brand partnerships, acquire new users and to build new products. Indus OS was first unveiled in 2015 and currently claims to have a user base of 10 million.