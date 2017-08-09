Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 04 11 PM IST

Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42% to Rs3,182 crore

Tata Motors profit was Rs3,182 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June as against with Rs2,236 crore a year earlier
Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Tata Motors total income fell about 10% to Rs59,972 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Tata Motors total income fell about 10% to Rs59,972 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was Rs3,182 crore ($498.73 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June compared with Rs2,236 crore a year earlier, the company said.

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10% to Rs59,972 crore. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 04 10 PM IST
