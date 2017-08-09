Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42% to Rs3,182 crore

Tata Motors total income fell about 10% to Rs59,972 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was Rs3,182 crore ($498.73 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June compared with Rs2,236 crore a year earlier, the company said.

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10% to Rs59,972 crore. Reuters