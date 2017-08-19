Infosys approves up to Rs13,000 crore buyback of shares

Infosys had said in April that it intended to return $2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The board of India’s second biggest IT firm, Infosys Ltd, on Saturday approved a share buyback programme of up to Rs13,000 crore ($2.03 billion), a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as chief executive after a long-running feud with the company’s founders.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had said in April that it intended to return $2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018. Reuters