Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Sat, Aug 19 2017. 12 05 PM IST

Infosys approves up to Rs13,000 crore buyback of shares

Infosys board approves a share buyback programme of up to Rs13,000 crore, a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO after a long-running feud with the company’s founders
Sankalp Phartiyal
Infosys had said in April that it intended to return $2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018. Photo: Mint
Infosys had said in April that it intended to return $2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The board of India’s second biggest IT firm, Infosys Ltd, on Saturday approved a share buyback programme of up to Rs13,000 crore ($2.03 billion), a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as chief executive after a long-running feud with the company’s founders.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had said in April that it intended to return $2 billion cash to its shareholders before March 2018. Reuters

First Published: Sat, Aug 19 2017. 12 03 PM IST
Topics: Infosys Shares buyback buyback Infosys Shares Infosys Board

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share