SpiceJet, Cleartrip team up with Google Flights for live ticket prices, destinations

Google Flights offers travellers the facility to explore destinations and find the best flights at affordable prices. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Budget carrier SpiceJet and online travel solutions provider Cleartrip have teamed up with Google Flights to help air travellers explore possible destinations and view live ticket prices.

Launched in India in 2015, Google Flights offers travellers the facility to explore destinations and find the best flights at affordable prices. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the Indian travel market is projected to grow to $48 billion by 2020 with the biggest contributor, air travel, expected to grow at 15% to $30 billion.

Commenting on the trilateral partnership, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said, “Google Flights is an innovative offering....this partnership enables us to provide more options to India’s rapidly growing air travellers.”

Google relies on airlines, online travel agents and third party data providers who chose to provide their data for inclusion into Google Flights. This data is updated in real-time and people can access flight search by clicking on “flights” on the navigation bar. After selecting the flights, users can click the “book” button to proceed to the Cleartrip or SpiceJet websites to purchase tickets.

“For Google...this partnership with Cleartrip and SpiceJet is important as it helps expand our offering, and provides consumers with another way to conveniently plan and book their travel,” Vikas Agnihotri, industry director, Google India said.

“We are excited about this partnership to bring Cleartrip in front of contextual travel customers, furthering our objectives of reach and efficiency,” Cleartrip head of air and distribution Balu Ramachandran said in the release.