BlackBuck appoints former Bluestone executive Arvind Singhal as COO

New Delhi: Former BlueStone chief operating officer (COO) Arvind Singhal has been appointed as a top executive at Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which owns online freight services aggregator BlackBuck, a top industry source familiar with the matter said.

Singhal, an IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta graduate, was with the online jewellery company since September 2015. He resigned from the position of COO in March this year.

Earlier, he was CEO of cab-hailing service Taxi For Sure.

BlackBuck features among the best funded online freight start-ups in India. Mint reported on 22 March that the company raised $70 million from Sands Capital, IFC and Accel Partners in March 2017.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson at BlackBuck told Mint that Singhal will be joining as the COO of one of the business units.

“I am very excited to be part of the BlackBuck team which is on the course to transform the Indian transportation industry. I am looking forward to adding value by digitizing the freight space leveraging technology,” Singhal told Mint.