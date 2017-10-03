Vijay Mallya arrested in London in money laundering case
London: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in a second money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old businessman, already out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Metropolitan Police earlier this year, will be appearing before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London this afternoon where he is expected to be bailed.
“Vijay Mallya has been arrested on money laundering charges and will be appearing in court today,” a CPS spokesperson said.
The case is being probed by the ED and the central probe agency has already filed a charge sheet against him and others in a Mumbai court. The CPS will be arguing the case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian government.
Chief magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot has been hearing Mallya’s extradition case at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on his previous arrest warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April.
Mallya’s trial in that case is scheduled for two weeks, starting 4 December. It remains to be seen if both cases will be clubbed together, which may lead to a delay in the trial date. PTI
Latest News »
- Corporate credit quality improves in first half, trend may sustain: Crisil
- BHU registrar Neeraj Tripathi to be officiating VC for two months
- Hero MotoCorp posts record sales in September at 7,20,739 units
- Indian ships may soon run on methanol: Nitin Gadkari
- NHAI says it will exceed highways construction target this fiscal
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Inflation expectations higher than they were during last boom
Cement: capacity utilization may have bottomed out, but revival elusive
Sharp drop in Power Grid ordering raises concerns for capital goods firms
Accenture is increasing share at the expense of Indian IT
Godrej Agrovet: The challenge of varied businesses under one roof