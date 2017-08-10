Phillips Carbon Black profit jumps to Rs48.16 crore in June quarter

Phillips Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter grew 33.26% year-on-year to Rs637.32 crore.

Kolkata: RP-Sanjiv Goenka group company Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL) on Thursday said its net profit in the June quarter had jumped to Rs48.16 crore from Rs9.5 crore in the same period a year earlier on the back of higher capacity utilisation and production cost rationalisation.

The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 33.26% year-on-year to Rs637.32 crore.

PCBL is scaling up its production capacity by 80,000 tonnes to 560,000 tonnes at an estimated cost of Rs300 crore, group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.