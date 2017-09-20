Divi’s Labs shares jump over 6% after USFDA completes inspection
USFDA inspected Unit-2 of Divi’s Labs at Visakhapatnam from 11-19 September to verify the corrective actions proposed previously
New Delhi: Divi’s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed its inspection at the company’s Visakhapatnam plant.
At 11.07am, Divi’s Labs shares were trading 6.23% higher at Rs917.70, while the benchmark Sensex index was up 27 points, or 0.08%, at 32,429.
The USFDA inspected the company’s Unit-2 at Vizag from 11-19 September to verify the corrective actions proposed previously by the US agency, Divi’s Labs said in a BSE filing. The company said “all previous observations have been confirmed as completed and resolved”.
The company added that the USFDA issued a Form 483, citing six procedural observations. Divi’s Labs said it will respond to the observations within the stipulated time.
First Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 11 53 AM IST
Latest News »
- IGNOU, Mumbai University, ICMR get final chance to retain FCRA licences
- Unemployment reason for Narendra Modi, Donald Trump’s rise to power: Rahul Gandhi
- IUC cut to benefit only new entrant, say Airtel, Vodafone
- Private lottery distributors run out of luck post GST
- Apple iOS 11 review: The update your iPhone or iPad certainly deserve
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share