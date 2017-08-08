Future Retail Q1 profit jumps two-fold to Rs147.85 crore

Future Retail stock was trading 3.96% up at Rs447.75 on BSE. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs147.85 crore for the quarter ended 30 June on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs70.55 crore during the June quarter of the previous fiscal, Future Retail said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing. Total income during the quarter grew 18.12% to Rs4,707.44 crore as against Rs3,985.22 crore in the year ago period.

The company said its board has approved demerger of its Home Retail business undertaking to Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Future Retail stock was trading 3.96% up at Rs447.75 on BSE.