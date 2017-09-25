Tata Sons appoints Eruch N. Kapadia as CFO

Tata Sons’ new CFO Eruch N. Kapadia is a group veteran with more than 18 years of service in Tata Chemicals in different roles. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Tata Sons, the Tata group’s hoding company, has appointed group veteran Eruch N. Kapadia as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Kapadia, who is vice-president at Tata Sons and a member of the audit committee at Tata Business Support Services, assumed the new role following the retirement chief operating officer (COO) F.N. Subedar.

He will report to Tata Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, who had joined the group in July this year from the Aditya Birla Group, where he was head of strategy. The group CFO position was created after N. Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of Tata Sons.

When contacted, a Tata Sons spokesperson confirmed the development.

Kapadia is a Tata group veteran with more than 18 years of service in Tata Chemicals in different roles. Besides being a chartered accountant, he is also a cost accountant.