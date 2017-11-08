City Union Bank Q2 profit rises 17% to Rs145 crore
New Delhi: Private sector lender City Union Bank on Wednesday reported 17% rise in net profit to Rs145 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2017-18.
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs124 crore during the September quarter of last fiscal. Its total income rose to Rs996.12 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs894.87 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Its asset quality deteriorated slightly as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross loans increased to 3.07% at the end of September a year ago, compared to 2.69% a year ago.
Likewise, net NPAs rose slightly to 1.76% from 1.63% a year ago. Thus, provisioning for bad loans and contingencies were raised by the bank to Rs129.29 crore for the second quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs67 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
