Dr. Reddy’s launches anti-depressant, muscle relaxant tablets in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride and Metaxalone tablets in the American market. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used in treating a major depressive disorder in the American market.

It has also launched Metaxalone tablets used to ease discomforts associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions in the US market.

The company has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP (XL) in the strengths of 150 mg and 300 mg, the company said in a filing to BSE. The tablets are generic versions of GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s Wellbutrin XL tablets, it added. As per IMS Health, the Wellbutrin XL brand and generic had US sales of around $754 million MAT for the twelve months ended July, 2017, Dr Reddy’s Labs said.

The company has also launched Metaxalone tablets USP 800 mg in the American market, it added. The tablets are generic versions of King Pharmaceuticals Research and Development Inc.’s Skelaxin tablets. “The Skelaxin brand and generic had US sales of around $139 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended July 2017, according to IMS Health,” Dr Reddy’s Labs said.

