McDonald’s India to do a quality check at CPRL-run outlets in Delhi today

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday granted permission to McDonald’s India Pvt. Ltd (MPL) to inspect and examine the food quality, packaging and cartons in which eatables are being sold at the Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd (CPRL)-run McDonald’s outlets in Delhi.

CPRL is a joint venture between McDonald’s India and Vikram Bakshi, and operates 169 McDonald’s restaurants across north and east India.

A representative of McDonald’s India will visit 10 McDonald’s outlets in Delhi today by 4pm, to examine and collect samples in a bid to test the quality of the packaging and food products.

The court was hearing McDonald’s India’s plea seeking an injunction, to restrain CPRL from using McDonald’s trademark and reputation since the latter had terminated its franchise pact with CPRL last year.

“They are selling products in my name without following the worldwide standards followed by McDonald’s. I don’t want McDonald’s to be on the roadside... they should not hold that their outlets are associated with McDonald’s... sell your burgers in some other name,” Rajiv Nayer appearing for McDonald’s said.

However, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw refused to grant an ex parte injunction in favour of McDonald’s India. “It is a running business, we cannot put a stay,” he said.

On 21 August, McDonald’s India had terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL, citing non-payment of royalties as the primary reason. As a result, CPRL was supposed to cease using the McDonald’s system (which includes proprietary rights in McDonald’s names, trademarks, designs, branding, operational and marketing practice and policies, and food recipes and specifications) and its associated intellectual property from 6 September 2017.

However, Bakshi continued to operate the restaurants. Following the termination, certain McDonald’s suppliers had discontinued their services to CPRL including its logistics and packaging partners. At present, Bakshi is using generic packaging (without the signature yellow “M” of McDonald’s) at all outlets and had recently partnered with a new logistics supplier to keep the restaurants up and running.

Separately, the high court will also be hearing McDonald’s India’s plea to enforce a London arbitration court award that had asked Bakshi to sell his stake in CPRL and Bakshi’s plea challenging the same, later in the day.