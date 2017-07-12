Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 08 48 PM IST

Bajaj Corp Q1 net rises 5.32% to Rs54.97 crore

FMCG firm Bajaj Corp on Wednesday reported a 5.32% increase in stand-alone net profit at Rs54.97 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June

Shares of the company were trading 2.79 % higher at Rs407.15 on BSE. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Corp on Wednesday reported a 5.32% increase in stand-alone net profit at Rs54.97 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs52.19 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    Total income during the quarter under review fell by 1.96% to Rs208.49 crore as against Rs212.67 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

    Bajaj Corp has several products in hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla. The company also acquired Nomarks brands in 2013.

    Shares of the company were trading 2.79 % higher at Rs407.15 on BSE.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 08 48 PM IST
