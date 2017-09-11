Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 01 12 PM IST

Vodafone to invest $2.4 billion in German fibre connections

Vodafone says it would spend $2.4 billion to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany
Paul Sandle
Vodafone said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term. Photo: Reuters
Vodafone said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term. Photo: Reuters

London: Vodafone said it would spend about €2 billion ($2.4 billion) to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany, its biggest European market.

The British company said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 01 12 PM IST
Topics: Vodafone Germany investment fibre connections broadband

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share