Vodafone to invest $2.4 billion in German fibre connections
Vodafone says it would spend $2.4 billion to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany
London: Vodafone said it would spend about €2 billion ($2.4 billion) to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany, its biggest European market.
The British company said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 01 12 PM IST
