Marks & Spencer seeks technology savings through TCS tie-up

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner to boost its efficiency savings to about $40 million by 2021-22
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 08 39 PM IST
James Davey
M&S said the technology changes will involve about 250 existing M&S roles transferring to TCS roles. Photo: AFP
London: Britain’s Marks & Spencer has appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner and is targeting annual efficiency savings of about £30 million ($40.5 million) in the area by 2021-22.

M&S said on Tuesday implementing a new technology programme, which involves TCS taking on core supplier services and management of specialist suppliers, would incur a one-off cost to implement of £25 million.

In November, the clothing and home retailer detailed a new five-year strategy, part of which involved eking out £340 million of additional annual cost savings.

M&S said the technology changes will involve about 250 existing M&S roles transferring to TCS roles.

The firm will retain a small in-house technology team.

M&S is scheduled to update on Christmas trading on Thursday. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 08 39 PM IST
