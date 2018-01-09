Marks & Spencer seeks technology savings through TCS tie-up
London: Britain’s Marks & Spencer has appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner and is targeting annual efficiency savings of about £30 million ($40.5 million) in the area by 2021-22.
M&S said on Tuesday implementing a new technology programme, which involves TCS taking on core supplier services and management of specialist suppliers, would incur a one-off cost to implement of £25 million.
In November, the clothing and home retailer detailed a new five-year strategy, part of which involved eking out £340 million of additional annual cost savings.
M&S said the technology changes will involve about 250 existing M&S roles transferring to TCS roles.
The firm will retain a small in-house technology team.
M&S is scheduled to update on Christmas trading on Thursday. Reuters
