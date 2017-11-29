Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by 5 basis points

The new rates for overnight lending for 1-6 month and 1-3 years have been reduced by 0.05% each in the range of 7.75-8.50%, Allahabad Bank said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Allahabad Bank has cut its reference rate, MCLR, for various tenors by 0.05%, which will be effective from 1 December.

It said in a regulatory filing that the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has revised the existing Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) and decided to reduce it for all the tenors by 5 basis points (0.05%). Banks review MCLR, the rate below which they can’t lend, every month.

The new rates for overnight lending for 1-6 month and 1-3 years have been reduced by 0.05% each in the range of 7.75-8.50%, it said.

The ALCO also decided to reduce base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) of the bank by 10 basis points (0.10%) to 9.60% and 13.85% respectively, the bank said.

The MCLR, which is applicable on new borrowers, was introduced from April 2016 replacing the base rate system with the aim for a better transmission of RBI’s monetary policy rate.