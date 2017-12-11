Colgate Palmolive to pay Rs4 per share as dividend

Colgate Palmolive India stock was trading 1.15% up at Rs1,081.95 on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Colgate Palmolive India on Monday said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs4 per equity share for 2017-18, which will see a total payout of Rs131 crore, including dividend distribution tax.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs4 per equity share, with face value Re1 each, for the financial year ending 31 March 2018. It will be on the paid up equity share capital of Rs27.20 crore involving a total payout of Rs131 crore, including dividend distribution tax, it added.

The record date for payment of the dividend is 19 December 2017. Colgate Palmolive India stock was trading 1.15% up at Rs1,081.95 on BSE.