HDFC Bank overtakes TCS to become 2nd most valuable company

Shares of HDFC Bank have surged nearly 53% so far this year, while that of TCS rose by nearly 5%. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Mumbai: Private lender HDFC Bank Ltd overtook India’s largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) in terms of market capitalization for the first time on Tuesday.

Data from BSE showed that HDFC Bank had a market capitalization of Rs4.73 trillion, after its shares rose 0.6% to Rs1,833.75. Earlier in the day, HDFC Bank shares had climbed 0.94% to an all-time high of Rs1,840 apiece. Year to date, it added 52%.

“Considering the healthy balance sheet growth, superior asset quality and management, the bank is well placed to deliver consistently with margin leadership and robust return ratios. Hence, the bank remains a portfolio stock with premium valuations,” said ICICI Direct, in a 25 July report.

Of the analysts covering HDFC Bank, 46 have a “buy” rating, four have a “hold” rating, while three have a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.22% higher at Rs2,469 apiece. Its market cap stood at Rs4.72 trillion. So far this year, its shares have gained 4.5%.

Most Indian IT firms are facing headwinds due to rupee strength domestically and challenges in the business amid pricing pressure and protectionist policies by US president Donald Trump.

“TCS reported a 23.4% margin in 1Q18. In the coming quarters, most of the wage impact of 150 basis points in first quarter should recover. However, that still means margin guidance of 26-28% may remain a challenge. Also, INR strength is a serious headwind in our view. It’s fair to assume the business model requires 3-4% INR depreciation every year to absorb wage inflation. Even a stable INR is a headwind for margins in the medium to long term,” said HSBC, in a 29 August report.

Of the analysts covering TCS, 12 have a “buy” rating, 26 have a “hold” rating, while 14 has a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country’s most valued company with a market cap of Rs5.34 trillion. Its shares were trading at Rs820.45 on the BSE, up 0.29%, and so far this year, it has gained nearly 52%.