Stanford Graduate School of Business picks 45 Indian firms for Seed programme

Jonathan Levin, dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Stanford Seed, an initiative by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, said it has chosen 45 companies across agriculture, retail and product manufacturing, energy, education, healthcare and financial services in India as part of its Seed Transformation Program.

Stanford Seed said it has provided training to more than 500 business leaders over the past five years. This is its entry into India.

The Seed Transformation Program is a year-long leadership programme for founders and leaders of small and medium enterprises across sectors. It gives advice and training to entrepreneurs on expanding their companies, creating products and services. The faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business offers in-class sessions and the Seed programme’s staff provide training and mentorship at the participant’s company.

“We selected India because of the high number of promising entrepreneurs with exciting businesses, and the potential for our Seed Transformation Program to support these businesses in their expansion. We see a significant opportunity to have a positive impact in the region by empowering and enabling business leaders who are focused on lifting India to greater prosperity,” said Jonathan Levin, dean of Stanford Graduate School of Business.