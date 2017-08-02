Home » Companies » Management
Oberoi New Delhi to open in January 2018, ahead of schedule
EIH Ltd, which runs hotels under Oberoi brand, will conclude the Rs500 crore revamp of its New Delhi property in January 2018
Kolkata: EIH Ltd, which runs hotels under Oberoi brand, will conclude the Rs500 crore revamp of its New Delhi property in January 2018.
The project has been completed ahead of schedule, director Vikram Oberoi announced on Wednesday, following the company’s annual general meeting in Kolkata.
The Oberoi New Delhi, which is to have 218 guest rooms, will be the first hotel in India to have an air purifier to address concerns about New Delhi’s air quality, he said.
The hotel built in 1965 was closed two years ago for renovation. It was one of the most profitable hotels in the Oberoi chain.
