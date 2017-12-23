2G scam verdict: Videocon to file Rs10,000 crore damage claim against govt

Videocon Telecommunications had taken Rs25,000 crore loan for telecom business, and the cancellation of its 2G licence caused huge financial losses to the company. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file over Rs10,000 crore compensation claim against the government after a CBI court gave clean chit to all accused in 2G spectrum case, a company person in the know said.

“Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file compensation suite against the government for at least Rs10,000 crore. The damage is estimated to be more than Rs10,000 crore and the company is working on final amount that is to be claimed,” a person close to senior management said.

On 21 December 2017, the CBI court gave clean chit to all accused, including the then telecom minister A. Raja, in 2G spectrum allocation case of 2008. The Supreme Court judgement in 2012 had cancelled 122 telecom licence in 2G spectrum allocation done under the regime of Raja, which included 15 licences of Videocon.

The company had paid around Rs1,500 crore for procuring telecom permits. Following the apex court judgement, Videocon participated in spectrum auction and purchased permit in 1800 MHz band, then known as 2G spectrum, across six circles—Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (east), Uttar Pradesh (west), Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in November 2012 for Rs2,221.44 crore.

“Videocon Telecommunications had to take business loans of around Rs25,000 crore for telecom services business. The cancellation of telecom licence caused huge financial losses to the company,” the person said.

The company could not sustain the business because of rising spectrum cost in auction and later sold all spectrum purchased in 2012 auction to Bharti Airtel.