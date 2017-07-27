Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma’s term by 3 years
Shikha Sharma’s re-appointment as CEO is for a period of three years and is effective 1 June 2018, says Axis Bank
Bengaluru: Axis Bank Ltd, India’s seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.
Sharma’s re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective 1 June 2018, the bank said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Sharma said the lender had appointed a search firm to scout for her successor in the interests of good governance, but said that doesn’t “preclude anything” about her continuation or otherwise with the bank. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 04 52 PM IST
