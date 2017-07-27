Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 04 52 PM IST

Axis Bank extends CEO Shikha Sharma’s term by 3 years

Shikha Sharma’s re-appointment as CEO is for a period of three years and is effective 1 June 2018, says Axis Bank

Vishal Sridhar
A file photo of Axis Bank chief executive officer and managing director Shikha Sharma. Photo: Mint
A file photo of Axis Bank chief executive officer and managing director Shikha Sharma. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Axis Bank Ltd, India’s seventh-biggest lender by assets, has re-appointed Shikha Sharma as its chief executive officer and managing director, putting to rest media speculation that she might be leaving the bank for another job.

Sharma’s re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective 1 June 2018, the bank said on Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, Sharma said the lender had appointed a search firm to scout for her successor in the interests of good governance, but said that doesn’t “preclude anything” about her continuation or otherwise with the bank. Reuters

