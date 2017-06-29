Tagos Design Innovations raises $5 million in Series-A funding

Bengaluru: Tagos Design Innovations Pvt. Ltd, an in-video discovery platform, has raised $5 million in a Series-A funding round from a venture capital firm and two global corporations, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company did not disclose the names of the investors.

Tagos operates an in-video platform called Charmboard that makes videos interactive. For instance, a user can touch any object on a streaming video, be it a person, dress, a piece of furniture or an accessory, without interrupting the visual. That particular object is bookmarked and saved automatically and can be accessed by the consumer after watching the video to cull out more details about the object.

For instance, if a consumer wishes to buy a dress worn by an actor in a film, Tagos will guide the consumer to an e-tailer with whom the producer of the film has partnered and enable a purchase.

“We have been one of earliest practitioners of computer vision and machine learning at Tagos and between our revolutionary product, this infusion of smart capital and our world-class team, we couldn’t be more eager to accelerate our go-to-market strategy and enable marketers and video publishers to achieve what’s not humanly possible,” G.B.S Bindra, founder and chief executive at Tagos, said in a statement.

“Marketers increasingly want to put the customer at the centre of their thinking and allow them to define each moment that matters. With our product offering marketers can create smarter journeys that deliver the right content exactly when the customer needs it,” he added.

The fresh funds will be deployed to enhance the product, increase user base and hire more people.

In July last year, Tagos had raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors including Andy Green, former chief executive at Logica, David King, former chief executive at the Time Out Group, Gautham Radhakrishnan, partner at Tata Opportunities Fund and Vikram Kaushik, former managing director and chief executive at Tata Sky.

Tagos was founded in 2013 by Bindra, along with Tripat Preet Singh, a former executive at venture capital firm NEA-IndoUS Venture partners and Sushant Panda, former chief executive officer and managing partner at Havas Worldwide. Bindra had earlier served as the chief innovation officer at Logica Plc.