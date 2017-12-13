 Maruti Suzuki to raise vehicles prices by up to 2% from January - Livemint
PTI
Maruti Suzuki currently sells a range of models, from hatchback Alto 800 with price starting at Rs2.45 lakh to crossover S-Cross priced at Rs11.29 lakh (all prices ex- showroom Delhi). Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) plans to increase prices across its models by up to 2% from January in order to partially offset rise in input costs.

The company currently sells a range of models, from hatchback Alto 800 with price starting at Rs2.45 lakh to crossover S-Cross priced at Rs11.29 lakh (all prices ex- showroom Delhi).

When contacted, a company spokesperson told PTI that the company is revising prices as there has been a gradual increase in commodity prices over the past few months.

“We were absorbing the impact of small fluctuations till now. But with gradual increase in commodity prices we will have to pass on the increase to the customers from January,” the spokesperson said.

When asked about the quantum of increase, the spokesperson said: “The prices would go up to 2% across the product portfolio from next month.”

The quantum of price increase will vary based on the different models and fuel specifications. Various automakers such as Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have already announced price hikes from early next year.

