Vistara clears safety audit in step towards flying overseas

New Delhi: New Tata SIA Airlines Ltd-run Vistara has cleared a key international safety audit that will take it a step closer to flying abroad.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit, or IOSA, allows the airline to collaborate with international airlines and forge code-share agreements.

Vistara joined IATA’s IOSA registry on 25 September.

“Safety and security are the most important aspects of it, and so they remain our highest priorities in everything we do,” Phee Teik Yeoh, chief executive of Vistara, said in a statement on Thursday.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit of Vistara was conducted from 28 August to 1 September. The total accident rate for IOSA carriers between 2011 and 2015 was 3.3 times lower than that for non-IOSA operators.

Vistara flies to 21 destinations within India with over 660 weekly flights operated by a fleet of 16 Airbus A320 aircraft. In September, Vistara said it has advanced its plane deliveries by three months. That will help it launch international flights after March as it will have 20 planes in its fleet by then.

Under India’s rules, a local airline needs to have at least 20 planes before starting international flights.

“International ambition has always been there from day one.” Yeoh had said in September. “If I can get a wide body, then I can go a bit further, but otherwise theoretically, with my 21st and 22nd plane, I can deploy it regionally (West Asia, South-East Asia). What is my 23rd aircraft, nobody knows.”

The airline hasn’t announced its wide-body fleet plan yet. Wide-body planes with two aisles are typically used for longer flights.

“We are very close. There are many exciting points (international cities) that we should be operating to. At the same time, we are also very excited about the possible orders that will be required to support aggressive plans overseas,” Yeoh said.

A person with knowledge of the subject who did not wish to be named said the airline has submitted its international route requests to the aviation ministry.

Singapore Airlines holds 49% in Vistara while Tata Sons Ltd holds 51%.

Leslie Thng, former CEO of Silkair Singapore Pte Ltd and former vice-president of network planning at Singapore Airlines, is set to join Vistara as CEO on 16 October, the same person said.