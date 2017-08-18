Visak Sikka resigns: Full text of Infosys letter to stock exchanges

Photo: Hement Mishra/Mint

BSE LIMITED

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

EURONEXT LONDON

EURONEXT PARIS

August 18, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited (the “Company”) has at its meeting today:

Accepted the resignation of Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive

Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Appointed Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Executive Vice-Chairman.

Appointed Mr. U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. A brief profile of Mr. U B Pravin Rao is attached as Annexure 1.

The succession plan for appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised by the Board and a search for the same has been commenced.