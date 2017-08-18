Visak Sikka resigns: Full text of Infosys letter to stock exchanges
BSE LIMITED
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
EURONEXT LONDON
EURONEXT PARIS
August 18, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam,
Re: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited (the “Company”) has at its meeting today:
Accepted the resignation of Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive
Officer of the Company with immediate effect.
Appointed Dr. Vishal Sikka as the Executive Vice-Chairman.
Appointed Mr. U B Pravin Rao as the Interim-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. A brief profile of Mr. U B Pravin Rao is attached as Annexure 1.
The succession plan for appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised by the Board and a search for the same has been commenced.