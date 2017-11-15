GMR Infrastructure Q2 standalone net loss narrows to Rs276 crore
GMR Infrastructure’s total revenue declined to Rs206 crore in the September quarter as against over Rs331.22 crore a year ago
New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure Ltd’s standalone net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs276.41 crore due to a fall in provision for diminution in value of investments and advances.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs700.34 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue declined to Rs206 crore as against over Rs331.22 crore a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.
During the quarter under review, the company reported a provision for diminution in value of investments and advances at Rs179.92 crore as against Rs752.65 crore in the same quarter a year before. The stock was trading 5.04% lower at Rs16.95 on the BSE.
First Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 01 18 PM IST
