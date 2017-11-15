 GMR Infrastructure Q2 standalone net loss narrows to Rs276 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 01 26 PM IST

GMR Infrastructure Q2 standalone net loss narrows to Rs276 crore

GMR Infrastructure’s total revenue declined to Rs206 crore in the September quarter as against over Rs331.22 crore a year ago
PTI
GMR Infrastructure had reported a net loss of Rs700.34 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint
GMR Infrastructure had reported a net loss of Rs700.34 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure Ltd’s standalone net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs276.41 crore due to a fall in provision for diminution in value of investments and advances.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs700.34 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue declined to Rs206 crore as against over Rs331.22 crore a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

During the quarter under review, the company reported a provision for diminution in value of investments and advances at Rs179.92 crore as against Rs752.65 crore in the same quarter a year before. The stock was trading 5.04% lower at Rs16.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 01 18 PM IST
Topics: GMR Infrastructure loss Q2 results September quarter GMR Infrastructure Q2 results

