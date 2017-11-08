Snapchat parent Snap sells 12% stake to Tencent
Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month
Bengaluru: China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought a 12% stake in Snapchat parent Snap Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.
Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month.
Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Nov 08 2017.
