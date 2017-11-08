 Snapchat parent Snap sells 12% stake to Tencent - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Nov 08 2017. 05 15 PM IST

Snapchat parent Snap sells 12% stake to Tencent

Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month
Arjun Panchadar
Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. Photo: Getty Images
Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. Photo: Getty Images

Bengaluru: China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd has bought a 12% stake in Snapchat parent Snap Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Snap said Tencent acquired 145.8 million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock through open market purchases this month.

Snap had about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. Reuters

