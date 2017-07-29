Livemint

Pfizer Q1 profit falls 28.57% to Rs57.17 crore

Pfizer’s first quarter total income falls 15.21% to Rs459.86 crore from Rs542.41 crore in the year-ago period
PTI
Pfizer said total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs371.34 crore as compared to Rs435.16 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Reuters
Pfizer said total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs371.34 crore as compared to Rs435.16 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported 28.57% decline in net profit at Rs57.17 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June due to lower sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs80.04 crore in the same period last fiscal. Total income was at Rs459.86 crore as against Rs542.41 crore in the year-ago period, down 15.21%.

Pfizer said total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs371.34 crore as compared to Rs435.16 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published: Sat, Jul 29 2017. 06 34 PM IST

Topics: Pfizer profit Q1 results first quarter Pfizer results

