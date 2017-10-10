Mahindra launches KUV100 NXT at Rs4.39 lakh

With the launch of KUV100 NXT, Mahindra hopes to mitigate its fall in market share in the utility vehicle segment from 55.59% in 2011-12 to 29.2% in 2016-17. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd launched the KUV100 NXT, a facelift to its existing compact utility vehicle KUV 100, on Tuesday.

The new version is available in gasoline and diesel variants and has lower trim (cheaper) options as well. The gasoline variant is priced from Rs4.39 lakh to Rs6.4 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced from Rs5.39 lakh to Rs7.33 lakh.

The vehicle competes with the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, though at a significantly lower price point, making it a contender in the stiff entry-level SUV segment.

With this launch, the company hopes to mitigate its fall in market share in the utility vehicle segment from 55.59% in 2011-12 to 29.2% in 2016-17, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data.

“This upgrade, with 40 new features, has come just 21 months after the KUV100 because the customer demand for refreshments is high,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra.

“We believe this model will do very well because of the value proposition it offers at this price point. Some premium features like the infotainment system have been included even in the lower trim variants,” said Vijay Nakra, senior vice-president, sales and customer care, automotive division.

Over the past few years, the Indian passenger vehicle market has seen exponential growth in demand for utility vehicles, which includes SUVs. Mahindra was not able to find favour with urban buyers, the primary growth drivers in this segment, but hopes to overcome that with this launch.