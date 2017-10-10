Mahindra launches KUV100 NXT at Rs4.39 lakh
Mumbai: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd launched the KUV100 NXT, a facelift to its existing compact utility vehicle KUV 100, on Tuesday.
The new version is available in gasoline and diesel variants and has lower trim (cheaper) options as well. The gasoline variant is priced from Rs4.39 lakh to Rs6.4 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced from Rs5.39 lakh to Rs7.33 lakh.
The vehicle competes with the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, though at a significantly lower price point, making it a contender in the stiff entry-level SUV segment.
With this launch, the company hopes to mitigate its fall in market share in the utility vehicle segment from 55.59% in 2011-12 to 29.2% in 2016-17, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data.
“This upgrade, with 40 new features, has come just 21 months after the KUV100 because the customer demand for refreshments is high,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra.
“We believe this model will do very well because of the value proposition it offers at this price point. Some premium features like the infotainment system have been included even in the lower trim variants,” said Vijay Nakra, senior vice-president, sales and customer care, automotive division.
Over the past few years, the Indian passenger vehicle market has seen exponential growth in demand for utility vehicles, which includes SUVs. Mahindra was not able to find favour with urban buyers, the primary growth drivers in this segment, but hopes to overcome that with this launch.
Latest News »
- 300 school children in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli fall ill after inhaling toxic gas
- Dokalam, Rohingya issue to be examined by parliamentary panel
- 5 things to consider before moving to Software as a Service
- CEC meets representatives of political parties ahead of Gujarat polls
- Dassault Aviation mulls business-jet manufacturing in India on Narendra Modi push
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GIC Re share issue is a shot in the dark for investors, but a good one
Why Tata’s N. Chandrasekaran needs to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly
Steel: rising exports and low but steady domestic demand keep hopes alive
Offers for sale dominate IPOs
New lending rate regime: Is RBI fixing what is not broken?