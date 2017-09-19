Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India operations

File photo. Sudhir Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Bombardier Transportation, a leader in rail technology, has named Sudhir Rao as its managing director for India operations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this position, Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India.

India is one of the high priority markets for Bombardier Transportation, said Laurent Troger, president of Bombardier Transportation, adding that the company has placed a strong focus on delivering projects for the Indian and export market, enhancing its engineering and industrial footprint, and increasing its local content to continue delivering on the Indian government’s Make in India initiative.

“Sudhir has the proven credentials to drive profitable growth for companies: strong leadership skills, deep manufacturing industry experience and a track record of execution that makes him the right choice to lead our India business as we continue to transform our company,” he said.

Rao joins Bombardier Transportation from Skoda Auto where he held the position of chairman and managing director India.

In a career span of 34 years, Rao has worked at General Motors Corp., Renault India and AVTEC Ltd in various executive roles, both in India and across the globe. He graduated from the University of Michigan in the US and holds an engineering degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India.