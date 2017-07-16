Reliance Industries’ exposure to AIFs

Mumbai: The exposure of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to alternative investment funds (AIFs) as of 31 March 2017, was Rs932 crore—an 11% decrease from the year-ago figure of Rs1,046 crore.

AIFs includes venture capital funds, private equity funds, hedge funds, commodity funds, debt funds and infrastructure funds.

The only exposure to a new fund was TV Mohandas Pai’s family fund, 3one4 Capital Fund Scheme II, where RIL invested an amount of Rs2 crore.

The other AIFs where RIL increased its exposure in fiscal 2017 was in DSP Blackrock India Enhanced Equity Fund from Rs20 to Rs37 crore, Multiples Private Equity Fund - Scheme 1 from Rs35 to Rs39 crore, and Multiples Private Equity Fund II LLP from Rs19 to 52 crore.

RIL also increased its exposure in its own venture capital fund, GenNext Ventures Fund - Class A units, from Rs40 to 56 crore.

AIFs where RIL reduced its exposure were Faering Capital India Evolving Fund from Rs267 to Rs248 crore, HDFC India Real Estate from Rs11 to 8 crore, JM Financial Property Fund – I from Rs30 to 24 crore, KKR India Debt Fund I from Rs312 to Rs.267 crore, LICHFL Urban Development Fund from Rs21 to Rs16 crore, MPM Bioventure IV-QP, LP, USA from Rs94 to Rs89 crore, Peninsula Realty Fund from Rs22 to Rs11 crore, and Urban Infrastructure Opportunities Fund from Rs175 to Rs83 crore.