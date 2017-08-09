Eicher Motors Q1 net profit rises 22% to Rs460 crore

Eicher Motors’s total consolidated income was higher by 29.49% to Rs2,332.67 crore during the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Commercial vehicles maker Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a 22.14% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs459.62 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs376.29 crore during the April-June quarter a year-ago, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income was up 29.49% to Rs2,332.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,801.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Eicher Motors total expenses rose 26.89% to Rs 1,680.56 crore as against Rs 1,324.39 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Eicher Motors closed 1.91% down at Rs 31,520.55 on BSE.