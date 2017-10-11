Deals Buzz: TPG plans to sell Vishal Mega Mart in Rs1,500 crore deal

TPG has kicked off a process to sell India’s sixth-largest wholesale and retail chain, Vishal Mega Mart. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Blackstone Group, Brookfield Asset Management eye Kotak Realty assets

Kotak Realty Fund is in talks with US-based Blackstone Group LP and two Canadian entities to sell assets from two real estate funds raised in 2007, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. The Canadian entities are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Read more

Reliance Infra in talks with Adani to sell Mumbai power and transmission business

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has entered into exclusive negotiations with Adani Transmission Ltd for the potential sale of Reliance Infra’s power generation, transmission and distribution business for Mumbai, reports Mint. Adani Transmission said that the proposed transaction will strengthen its footprint in the power transmission sector and also mark its foray into the distribution space. Read more

Piramal’s pharma unit to invest $55 million in capacity expansion

Piramal Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday its pharma solutions division will invest $55 million in expanding manufacturing capacity of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across sites in North America, Asia and the UK, reports Mint. Read more

Rabo Equity to raise $400 million for investments in India

Rabo Equity Advisors, Asia’s first private equity fund dedicated to food and agribusiness sector, plans to raise about $400 million from leading global institutional investors to make significant investments in India, reports Economic Times. Read more

TPG Partner Vishwarupe Narain steps down

Vishwarupe Narain has quit as partner of TPG Growth after spending a decade in helping build the American private equity fund’s growth investment portfolio in the country. Narain, also known as Vish, is expected to pursue his own venture, reports Economic Times. Read more

Four bidders in final race for Rs3,000 crore CAMS deal

Four bidders are in the fray to acquire Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s largest registry and transfer agent to mutual fund industry, in a deal estimated at about Rs3,000 crore.

Buyout private equity firms Apax Partners, Partners Group, TA Associates and Blackstone are holding advanced discussions to buy controlling interest after investors, led by National Stock Exchange appointed Rothschild for a share sale, reports Times of India, citing people directly familiar with the matter. Read more

KKR nears $5 billion Bharti tower deal

A global consortium of investors led by private equity firm KKR and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are sewing up the biggest consolidation deal in telecom infrastructure by helping Bharti Infratel acquire Indus Towers, reports Times of India. Read more

Mint was the first to report that KKR and Co. Lp and Canadian state-owned pension fund manager CPPIB’s Rs6,193.9-crore investment in Bharti Infratel Ltd on 28 March for a 10.3% stake is likely part of a broader arrangement under which the investors are also expected to buy Idea Cellular’s stake in Indus Towers. Read more

TPG plans to sell Vishal Mega Mart in Rs1,500 crore deal

Storied American private equity investor TPG has kicked off a process to sell India’s sixth-largest wholesale and retail chain, Vishal Mega Mart, in a deal that could value the company at over Rs1,500 crore, reports Times of India, citing a person directly aware of the matter. TPG has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital as a financial adviser to help in the sale of the asset it acquired seven years ago. Read more