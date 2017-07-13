TCS Q1 profit falls 5.9% to Rs5,945 crore, misses analysts’ estimates

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s biggest software services exporter, missed Q1 profit estimates on Thursday as a stronger rupee hit revenue.

Consolidated net profit fell 5.9% to Rs5,950 crore for the three months to June 30 from Rs6,318 crore a year earlier, TCS said. That was short of the Rs6,181 crore expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed. Revenue, however, improved marginally to Rs29,584 crore.

Chief financial officer V. Ramakrishnan said in a statement that the rupee’s appreciation against the dollar had meant a loss of Rs650 crore in reported revenue.

The Indian rupee has appreciated about 5% this year.

India’s more than $150 billion software services sector faces headwinds in its biggest market, the US, as clients hold back technology spending due to President Donald Trump’s order for a review of a visa programme for highly-skilled workers. Indian IT firms use the H-1B visa programme to fly engineers and developers to service US clients.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS added 11,202 employees in the quarter. It has said it will increase hiring in the US and does not plan to cut its investment there. Reuters