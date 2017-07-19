IndiGo to dilute promoters’ stake to comply with regulatory norms

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd-run IndiGo will dilute its promoter stake to comply with regulatory requirements, the firm said on Wednesday.

The IndiGo board will meet on 31 July to “consider the means of achieving the minimum public shareholding in the Company in accordance with the applicable laws including through a follow on public offer and/or an institutional placement programme which may comprise of a fresh issue and/or an offer for sale and recommend the same for the approval of shareholders of the Company, if required.”

IndiGo is promoted by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

The airline, which controls 40% of the domestic market, got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in late 2015.

It had three years to reduce the public shareholding to 75% from current 85% under regulatory guidelines, said an analyst, who did not wish to be named. “We expected it to be sometime next year but they have clearly advanced this,” he said.

The airline sits on free cash of Rs4,500 crore currently. The analyst said he estimates this sale could yield another Rs5,000-6,000 crore or more.

IndiGo surprised investors this year by announcing plans to go regional from November and said it was interested in bidding for Air India Ltd to launch low-cost international operations. IndiGo has 136 planes in its fleet with about 450 planes on order.

IndiGo shares were up 0.36% at Rs1,280.20 apiece at 9.16am, while the Sensex was up 0.34% at 31,818.45 points.