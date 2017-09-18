Le Meridien Hotel gets interim relief in NDMC licence fee case

In the hearing before a single-judge bench of justice Indermeet Kaur on Monday, two prior orders of the Delhi high court from 27 July, 2017 and 9 September, 2017 were taken up.

New Delhi: CJ Internationals Ltd, which runs the Le Meridien Hotel, Delhi, received interim relief on Monday on a licence fee claim of Rs523 crore brought by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

NDMC withdrew a request asking that the hotel be barred from accepting future bookings. Justice Indermeet Kaur ordered that the hotel’s water and electricity lines not be terminated pending disposal of the main suit.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government cancelled Le Meridien’s licence in March this year.

The licence fee was demanded under an order passed against the hotel in 2001 invoking the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. According to the hotel, it has paid all licence fees due from it under the order.

The orders sealed the corporate tower of the hotel and also prohibited it from accepting any future bookings until it pays all licence fee dues.

Le Meridien’s lawyer Shweta Kakkar said, “The corporate tower was de-sealed on September 11 by an order of the same court.” She also said all licence fee dues of the hotel had been paid.